Jerry Cantrell Teases First New Solo Album in 18 Years

After nearly two decades, Jerry Cantrell, the well esteem guitarist for the ever-popular American rock band, Alice In Chains, is teasing his new solo album. He latest solo release, Degradation Trip, was debuted in 2002, and featured 14 songs, with a total play time of 72 minutes and 30 seconds.

Earlier this week, Cantrell posted a picture of him in the studio, mentioning how he is ready to “Raawwwkkk!!!” The post gained over 19,000 likes and 600 comments in less than 48 hours.

Cantrell also mentioned how is he taking a little bit of time off this year, not in the sense of a hiatus, from Alice in Chains to work on something new. He said when he is with Alice in Chains, he focuses on the band, which takes majority of his time

Earlier this year, William DuVall, the vocalist and frontman for Alice in Chains, released his new video for his acoustic song, “Smoke and Mirrors.” The song was featured on DuVall’s solo album, One Alone, which was released earlier last year in October.

