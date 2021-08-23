The Bug Teams Up With Moor Mother for Heated New Single “Vexed”

Home News Alison Alber August 23rd, 2021 - 9:47 PM

Since announcing his upcoming album Fire in July, British musician Kevin Martin, aka The Bug, has released two songs to tease the record. “Clash” and “Pressure” are both off the new album, coming out this Friday, August 27th via Ninja Tune. Today, the dubstep artist released his third and final single off the nupcoming record, “Vexed.” The somg features poet and fellow electronic artist Moor Mother.

About his collaboration with Philadelphia-based musician Camae aka Moor Mother, Martin can only praise her, “When I asked Cam if she would use the platform to unleash her frustrations, she replied, all guns blazing with ‘Vexed’.” Both artists worked together before on ZONAL’s album Wrecked. The two also toured together, which inspired Moor Mother, “Anytime I work with The Bug I am always thinking of the live performance aspect. So I wanted to do something I knew would go over really well in a live setting.”

Checkout the new single below:

The track features hard bass beats and Moor Mother’s iconic voice. It’s straightforward, in your face and unapologetic about it. Moor Mother’s songwriting skills become very clear during her performance throughout the track. It’s a hypnotic sound with a lot of fresh elements that make the single another standout by The Bug. The alarm-like sounds highlight the urgency of the track.

Fire will be the artist’s first full-length album under The Bug moniker in seven years after his 2014 record, Angels & Devils. His previously released track “Pressure” also features a collaborator, Martin’s longtime friend Flowdan. The song was also recently followed up by a music video, shot across one day in East and South London.

Moor Mother is also going to be featured in the new record of Jerusalem in My Heart, Qalaq, set to be released in October. She was also set to perform at the now canceled Basilica SoundScape.