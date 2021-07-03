The Bug Announces New Album Fire for August 2021 Release

Home News Aswath Viswanathan July 3rd, 2021 - 6:03 PM

British musician Kevin Martin, known by his stage name The Bug, has announced that his new album Fire will be out on August 27 via Ninja Tune. Along with the album announcement, he dropped a new single, “Clash” featuring Logan.

Fire will be Martin’s first full length solo project under The Bug moniker in seven years. The 14-track album will see features from longtime collaborators including Flowdan, Roger Robinson, Moor Mother, Manga Saint Hilare, Irah and Daddy Freddy. The tracklist also includes new names like Logan, Nazamba and FFSYTHO. According to Martin, the album is a response to the destabilizing circumstances of last year and a reflection of the changes that he underwent throughout that time.

Martin’s music is physical and intense. While talking about last year Martin said, “missing live shows was a real impetus,” as his music is ideally set up to be performed at events and shows. However, with this album, Martin put all his time and effort into the studio. He said, “the studio gave me an escape from just how fucked up the world was last year.”

“Clash” is a dark, energetic track led by deep, booming horns, a bouncy drum rhythm and Logan’s quick-fire vocal delivery. Many of the instruments are steeped in reverb, making them sound very large, almost like the song is being performed at an arena. The hook is very catchy as Logan repeats the words “Clash” and “War” at the end of every line.

The Bug’s last solo work was in 2014 with his fourth studio album Angels & Devils. It also featured much of his experimental electronic production and aggro-rap style. In 2017, he teamed up with Dylan Carson, the duo better known as The Bug & Earth, to release their album Concrete Desert. Both Martin and Carson have been a staple in music for over twenty years.

Fire Tracklist:

1. The Fourth Day (feat. Roger Robinson)

2. Pressure (feat. Flowdan)

3. Demon (feat. Irah)

4. Vexed (feat. Moor Mother)

5. Clash (feat. feat. Logan)

6. War (feat. Nazamba)

7. How bout dat (feat. FFSYTHO)

8. Bang (feat. Manga Saint Hilare)

9. Hammer (feat. Flowdan)

10. Ganja Baby (feat. Daddy Freddy)

11. Fuck Off (feat. Logan)

12. Bomb (feat. Flowdan)

13. High Rise (feat. Manga Saint Hilare)

14. The Missing (feat. Roger Robinson)