The Bug Unleashes Bass-Heavy New Single “Pressure” Featuring Flowdan

Home News Aaron Grech August 1st, 2021 - 1:54 PM

Record producer and beat maker Kevin Martin, better known as The Bug, has released a new single “Pressure,” which features his longtime collaborator Flowdan. The single will be featured on The Bug’s upcoming studio album Fire, which will be released via Ninja Tune on August 27.

“Pressure” feels like a throwback to old-school DMZ dubstep tracks, with slow, dark bass infused tones and spacious tempos that are greeted by Flowdan’s rapping. The deep bass remains the highlight of the track, as its low frequencies shake the listener into a gritty headspace.

“I’m always asking – how can I ramp this up MORE? How can I get people more out of control? For me a live show should be unforgettable, should alter your DNA, or scar you for life in a good way – that’s always been my goal, to set up shows that are unforgettable,” Martin explained in a press release. “I like friction, chaos, fanning the flames with sound, and this album is the most reflective of the live show in terms of intensity and the sheer fuck-off attitude of those shows.”

As someone who has been active in the UK music scene since the early 1990s, Martin has been exposed to a plethora of sounds that he has brought to projects such as GOD, Techno Animal, Ice, Curse of the Golden Vampire, Pressure, and King Midas Sound. His production style goes through a variety of genres, ranging from beat heavy styles such as hip hop, dub and dubstep, all the way into industrial and jazzcore.