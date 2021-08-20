Mike Patton Teams Up With Stian Carstensen on New Song “Hydrocephalus Epilogue”

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 20th, 2021 - 4:37 PM

Mike Patton has worked in tandem with Stian Carstensen on their new song “Hydrocephalus Epilogue” and it does not disappoint. Patton, most commonly known as part of Tomahawk and Faith No More, has most recently been known for singing the newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song for Shredder’s Revenge, but has also released music with his band Tomahawk, most recently “Dog Eat Dog” in which the band actually participate in a dog fight. Although this might be a little bit off of what Mike Patton tends to do, his involvement in this dramatic orchestral piece really brings it together.

Patton announced the release on his Instagram by posting a picture of the cover set and a short blurb: “A little something I did with an old friend.”

Patton is also set to go on tour with Faith No More, with System of a Down and Russian Circles, which will take them across the west coast this fall.