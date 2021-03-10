Listen to Mike Patton Sing the New Theme Song for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge

Home News Aaron Grech March 10th, 2021 - 12:46 PM

Mr. Bungle, Tomahawk and Faith No More frontman Mike Patton sings the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle theme song on a trailer for the upcoming videogame Shredder’s Revenge. Although a release date for the videogame hasn’t been announced, the trailer shows some gameplay footage, which takes the viewer across several iconic locations in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ipecac Recordings (@ipecacrecordings)

Patton’s cover of the theme song is upbeat and refreshing, channeling the classic feel of the original while adding his eclectic tendencies onto the mix. While the track feels like a nostalgic alternative rock song, it brings out the best part of the decade’s nostalgia, with its catchy melodies and upbeat tone.

Shredder’s Revenge is a spiritual successor to 1989’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and its 1991 sequel, Turtles in Time, and uses a similar Konami-era four-player co-op beat-’em-up gameplay mechanic. The graphics also evoke that era, as gameplay footage appears to use scrolling 2D graphics.

“With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder’s latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses’ most diabolical plan yet,” the company’s official description of the game reads.

Faith No More’s Los Angeles concerts have been pushed back to this fall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patton has been busy with Tomahawk, who released a new music video for “Dog Eat Dog” last month. Mr. Bungle re-released and re-recorded The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo last year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat