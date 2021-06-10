The Obsessed and The Skull Announces Summer 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Noah Celaya June 10th, 2021 - 11:09 PM

The Obsessed and The Skull will join forces for a US co-headlining tour this Summer. Set to commence July 29th in Cleveland, Ohio, the doom rock caravan will wind its way through nearly two-dozen cities, drawing to a close on August 16th in Rochester, New York. Tickets are on sale now.

THE OBSESSED/THE SKULL Tour Dates:

7/29/2021 Now That’s Class – Cleveland, OH **

7/30/2021 Club Garibaldi – Milwaukee WI

7/31/2021 Cobra Lounge – Chicago IL

8/01/2021 Black Circle – Indianapolis, IN (matinee show)

8/01/2021 Diamond Pub – Louisville, KY (evening show)

8/02/2021 Brickyard Bar – Knoxville, TN

8/03/2021 Growlers – Memphis, TN

8/04/2021 George’s Majestic – Fayetteville, AR

8/05/2021 Bears – Shreveport, LA

8/06/2021 Division Brewery/Grrowl – Arlington, TX

8/07/2021 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX ##

8/07/2021 Ripple Fest @ Texas Ski Ranch – New Braunfels, TX ^^

8/08/2021 Lost Well – Austin, TX

8/09/2021 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX **

8/10/2021 Freetown Boom Boom Room – Lafayette, LA **

8/10/2021 Santos – New Orleans, LA ##

8/11/2021 The Earl – Atlanta, GA

8/12/2021 Pour House – Raleigh, NC

8/13/2021 Cafe 611 – Frederick, MD

8/14/2021 GoldSounds – Brooklyn, NY

8/15/2021 Alchemy – Providence, RI

8/16/2021 Montage Music Hall – Rochester, NY

** THE OBSESSED only

## THE SKULL only

^^ WINO Solo

The Obsessed was formed in the late 1970s in Potomac, Maryland by legendary guitarist Scott “Wino” Weinrich (Saint Vitus, Spirit Caravan). The band spawned in the realm of musicians/artists such as Black Sabbath, Frank Zappa, The Dictators, and The Stooges. The earliest lineup consisted of Wino, bassist Mark Laue, guitarist John Reese, and drummer Dave Flood. In 1983, Wino took over vocal duties and the band became a three-piece to record the Sodden Jackal EP.

The band broke up in the late ‘80s after Wino moved to California to join Saint Vitus. At that time, a German label, Hellhound Records, and the booking agency that had signed Saint Vitus released The Obsessed, originally recorded in 1985, prompting Wino to reform The Obsessed. After multiple lineup changes, the band signed to Columbia Records in 1994 to release their third and final album, The Church Within. Despite highly acclaimed reviews, The Obsessed would break up following the release, seeing Wino forming Spirit Caravan (then Shine) and other projects.

In 2011, The Obsessed returned to the stage at Roadburn Festival with The Church Within’s legendary lineup (featuring Wino, Greg Rogers, and Guy Pinhas). The band played a few more reunion shows over the next couple of years before Wino announced the full-time return of The Obsessed in March 2016 with an updated lineup. Sacred, the band’s first studio album in over two decades, was released the following year. The Obsessed currently features Wino, drummer Brian Costantino, and bassist Brian White.

The Skull is a musical collaboration founded by three former members of American doom metal legends Trouble — vocalist Eric Wagner, bassist Ron Holzner, and drummer Jeff “Oly” Olson — and guitarist Lothar Keller (Sacred Dawn). Formed in 2011 to “continue the sounds and spirit of Trouble – past, present, future,” The Skull released their critically lauded debut, For Those Which Are Asleep, in 2014 via Tee Pee Records. Four years later saw The Endless Road Turns Black, also through Tee Pee Records.

Louder Sound praised a “veritable doom supergroup, expertly blending the soulful American blue-collar doom rock approach with the more mystical, macabre European tradition,” while Metal Injection gushed, “The crushing forward motion and roaring bottom end that has come to define this band are thrilling and the way that The Skull swagger forth speaks to a band who have a deep understanding of heavy metal as a greater entity.” The Skull currently features Wagner, Holzner, Keller, guitarist Matt Goldsborough (Pentagram), and Henry Vasquez (Saint Vitus).