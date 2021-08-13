Psycho Las Vegas Will Pay Tribute to Motörhead With New Covers Album Löve Me Förever

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 13th, 2021 - 2:41 PM

Psycho Las Vegas has a huge announcement to make: a Motörhead tribute album titled Löve Me Förever, which will include some of the biggest artists you know. On their Instagram @psychowaxx, Alice Cooper announces the album, revealing the album and it’s pre-order date of August 19th. Psycho Waxx is Psycho Las Vegas’ in house recording studio, undertaking this double length album project 6 years after Lemmy Kilmister, the lead singer of Motörhead passed, and 5 years after the debut of their festival, which Kilmister was unfortunately never able to be apart of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Psycho Waxx (@psychowaxx)

The album is being being cut during Psycho Las Vegas 2021 at National Southwestern Recording in downtown Vegas, happening simultaneously with the festival, the artists laying down their tracks in the studio and heading to live shows one right after another. Who can we expect on the album? We’re not exactly sure, but if it’s even a quarter of the lineup, it will not disappoint, with The Flaming Lips, Death By Stereo and Exodus only scratching the surface of what this lineup has to offer.

Psycho Waxx is not the only ones working on tributes to Lemmy Kilmister from Motörhead, there’s also a biopic of Lemmy Kilmaster in the works, which you can find out more about in the article here. Psycho Las Vegas has also been workshopping their lineup, with Mastadon recently being added as a headliner. Check out more stories about Motörhead here and keep up to date with Psycho Las Vegas here.

Photo by Raymond Flotat