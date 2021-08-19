The Record Company Shares Bluesy New Song “Out of My Head”

Home News Jerry Morales August 19th, 2021 - 10:30 PM

Grammy-nominated rock band The Record Company dropped their newest single titled “Out of My Head” on August 19. The track serves as the third single off of the band’s forthcoming album titled Play Loud that will be released on October 8 via Concord Records.



The song manages to fit the perfect blend of electric guitar and percussion. Lead vocalist Chris Vos’ smooth vocals provide clarity to the single’s message about the consequences of desire and wanting. The opening lyrics “I write your name up on the wall / Gets me in trouble when you call” explain how wanting someone so badly can lead to unfortunate results. The bluesy track also features a killer guitar solo towards its end.

“In the summer of 2018, I came home from the bar, plugged a Gibson ES-335 into a distorted VOX amp and this riff came out of me,” said bassist Alex Stiff about the song. “It was simple, raw and made me jump around the room while playing it. I’m a Led Zeppelin fan all the way, and always dreamt of writing a riff that captures the Jimmy Page spirit that inspired me to play as a kid. In that moment, I thought “if this could even make the cut on minute 27 of ‘Dazed And Confused’ on a Zeppelin cassette bootleg from 1977, I’d die happy.”

“Out of My Head” follows up the previously released tracks, “Paradise” and “How High.” The new single departs from the more vulnerable sound of “Paradise” and favors the lead single’s energy.

To pre-order Play Loud, click here. “Out of My Head” is available everywhere.