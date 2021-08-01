The Record Company Shares Soulful New Single “Paradise”

Home News Aaron Grech August 1st, 2021 - 12:49 PM

Los Angeles-based rock band The Record Company has shared a new single called “Paradise,” which will be featured on their upcoming studio album Play Loud, out on October 8 via Concord Records. This latest song follows their latest release “How High,” which debuted a few weeks ago.

“Paradise” is a nostalgic song, with clear soul and blues influences present throughout its runtime. While the tempos for the song are subdued, the song’s energy comes out in its catchy chorus, which is perfectly captured by its refrain “I don’t believe in paradise.” The song is accompanied by a simple visual, which is shot in a grainy style that matches the track’s vintage flair.

It’s been a busy year for The Record Company who released the Side Project EP earlier this year, which featured covers of Willie Dixon’s “Spoonfull,” The Beastie Boy’s “So What’cha Want,” The Stooge’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” and Freddy Cannon’s “Tallahassee Lassie.” The band will be supporting Play Loud this fall with a tour that will kick off in Milwaukee and wrap up in Los Angeles.

“The Side Project EP is actually their second cover EP, released nine years after the simply titled Covers Ep, and it’s got a similar blend of slightly-too-obvious choices from their obvious influences and strange forays into other genres like rap-rock. Sadly, many of these songs start strong yet fail to keep up their momentum with interesting sounds that they are definitely capable of,” mxdwn reviewer Blake Michelle explained.