The Record Company Announces New Album Play Loud for October 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “How High”

July 8th, 2021

LA-based trio The Record Company announced their new album Play Loud will be released on October 8th, 2021 via Concord Records. To introduce their fans to the new record, the band also shared their new song “How High.” Just a couple of days after the album’s debut day, the band will hit the road for a 32-dates North America tour.

The Grammy-nominated rock band has been pretty active this year, they released their EP Side Project just a few weeks ago in late June.

In the official press release, the band describes the song, “How High’ is big, it’s new, it’s brimming with spirit, shining out with hope, and dropping more hooks than a charter fishing vessel.”

The video takes the viewer to a sort of extravagant house party. The party features a DJ that looks quite familiar. The younger crowd cheers him on while the band itself is playing, rather separated, for a confused older crowd, imagine parents. Eventually, the crowd gets into the sound and both young and old party together to the sounds of The Record Company. The song features some indie elements which makes it smooth and laidback. Video and song compliment each other quite well.

Tracklist:

1. Never Leave You

2. How High

3. Gotta Be Movin’

4. Out Of My Head

5. Live As One

6. Today Forever

7. Get Up And Dance

8. Paradise

9. Awake

10. Lady Lila

11. Midnight Moon

12. Ain’t Going Home