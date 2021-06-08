The Record Company Announces Fall 2021 Play Loud Tour Dates

Rock band The Record Company has announced the dates for their upcoming fall Play Loud Tour. The tour will consist of 32 stops and will feature support from Canadian rock singer JJ Wilde.
The tour will kick off on October 10 with a show at the Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI, and will wrap up on November 22 at the Teregram Ballroom in Los Angeles, CA. The band will make stops in US cities such as Chicago, IL, Buffalo, NY, Portland, ME, Boston, MA, Philadelphia, PA, Charlotte, NC, Nashville, TN, Minneapolis, MN, Boulder, CO, Seattle, WA, San Francisco, CA and many others.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11 with both general and VIP passes available, the latter offering such opportunities as a Q&A with the band members, access to soundcheck, merch bundles and more. Details and pricing can be found here.
The Record Company is made up of Chris Vos (lead guitar/vocals), Alex Stiff (bass) and Marc Cazorla (drums). The band recently released an EP with Concord Records titled Side Project, which features remastered versions of some of their favorite tracks including Mama Thorton’s “Ball And Chain,” INXS’ “Devil Inside” and Cypress Hill’s “I Wanna Get High.” The group anticipates the release of a full-length album for later this year, following their previous album All of This Life.
The Record Company “Play Loud Tour” dates:
10/10—Milwaukee, WITurner—Hall Ballroom
10/12—Louisville, KY—Mercury Ballroom
10/13—Detroit, MI—St. Andrews Hall
10/14—Chicago, IL—Metro
10/15—Grand Rapids, MI—Elevation
10/16—Columbus, OH—A&R Music Bar
10/18—Buffalo, NY—Town Ballroom
10/19—Toronto, ON—MOD Club Theatre
10/21—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground Ballroom
10/22—Portland, ME—Aura
10/24—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club
10/25—New York, NY—Irving Plaza
10/27—Philadelphia, PA—Theater of the Living Arts
10/28—Washington DC—Lincoln Theatre
10/29—Harrisburg, PA—XL Live
10/30—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle
10/31—Charlotte, NC—The Underground
11/2—Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theater
11/4—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel
11/5—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre
11/6—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl
11/7—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall
11/9—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
11/10—Minneapolis, MN—Varsity Theater
11/11—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s
11/13—Boulder, CO—Fox Theatre
11/14—Englewood, CO—Gothic Theatre
11/16—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory
11/17—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre
11/18—Portland, OR—Roseland Theater
11/20—San Francisco, CA—Fillmore
11/22—Los Angeles, CA—Teregram Ballroom