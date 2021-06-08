The Record Company Announces Fall 2021 Play Loud Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 8th, 2021 - 7:15 PM

Rock band The Record Company has announced the dates for their upcoming fall Play Loud Tour. The tour will consist of 32 stops and will feature support from Canadian rock singer JJ Wilde.

The tour will kick off on October 10 with a show at the Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI, and will wrap up on November 22 at the Teregram Ballroom in Los Angeles, CA. The band will make stops in US cities such as Chicago, IL, Buffalo, NY, Portland, ME, Boston, MA, Philadelphia, PA, Charlotte, NC, Nashville, TN, Minneapolis, MN, Boulder, CO, Seattle, WA, San Francisco, CA and many others.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11 with both general and VIP passes available, the latter offering such opportunities as a Q&A with the band members, access to soundcheck, merch bundles and more. Details and pricing can be found here.

The Record Company is made up of Chris Vos (lead guitar/vocals), Alex Stiff (bass) and Marc Cazorla (drums). The band recently released an EP with Concord Records titled Side Project, which features remastered versions of some of their favorite tracks including Mama Thorton’s “Ball And Chain,” INXS’ “Devil Inside” and Cypress Hill’s “I Wanna Get High.” The group anticipates the release of a full-length album for later this year, following their previous album All of This Life.

The Record Company “Play Loud Tour” dates:

10/10—Milwaukee, WITurner—Hall Ballroom

10/12—Louisville, KY—Mercury Ballroom

10/13—Detroit, MI—St. Andrews Hall

10/14—Chicago, IL—Metro

10/15—Grand Rapids, MI—Elevation

10/16—Columbus, OH—A&R Music Bar

10/18—Buffalo, NY—Town Ballroom

10/19—Toronto, ON—MOD Club Theatre

10/21—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground Ballroom

10/22—Portland, ME—Aura

10/24—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club

10/25—New York, NY—Irving Plaza

10/27—Philadelphia, PA—Theater of the Living Arts

10/28—Washington DC—Lincoln Theatre

10/29—Harrisburg, PA—XL Live

10/30—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle

10/31—Charlotte, NC—The Underground

11/2—Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theater

11/4—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel

11/5—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre

11/6—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

11/7—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall

11/9—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

11/10—Minneapolis, MN—Varsity Theater

11/11—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s

11/13—Boulder, CO—Fox Theatre

11/14—Englewood, CO—Gothic Theatre

11/16—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory

11/17—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre

11/18—Portland, OR—Roseland Theater

11/20—San Francisco, CA—Fillmore

11/22—Los Angeles, CA—Teregram Ballroom