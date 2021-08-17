Judas Priest’s First Show in Two Years Featured a Reunion with Glenn Tipton

Home News Alison Alber August 17th, 2021 - 2:02 PM

Over the weekend, metal icons Judas Priest performed for the first time in two years at the Bloodstock Open Air in the U.K. The gig will kick off the band’s 50th-anniversary tour. As a special guest during their performance, longtime Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton reunited with his bandmates during the encore. Check out the performance below.

Tipton was with the band since 1974, but in 2018 the guitarist announced he would stop touring due to his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease. Tipton joined the band during the encore and played some of their most popular songs together, “Breaking The Law,” “Metal Gods,” and “Living After Midnight.”

Even though the reunion with their old bandmate was undoubtedly the highlight of the night, the whole performance was filled with pleasant surprise by the band. The British metal pioneers also played classic songs they haven’t played in decades or ever before. “One Shot at Glory” from 1990 and 1978’s “Invader” was played live by the band for the very first time this weekend. Their song “Rocka Rolla” was played for the first time in 45 years, since 1976. “A Touch of Evil” and “Exciter” we’re heard live for the first time since 2009.

Watch the songs below:

The band will hit the road in the U.S. in September. Their tour was set for last year but had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band also announced a new 50th-anniversary box set, 50 Heavy Metal Years, which is set to be released on October 15th via Sony Music.

Tipton recently made the news when he announced he sold his song catalog to Reach Music earlier this year. He sold 50% interest and worldwide administration rights of his songs, which include Judas Priest’s Sin After Sin and their 2018 album Firepower.



Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat