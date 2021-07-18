Judas Priest Announces 50 Heavy Metal Years Box Set for October 2021 Release

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 18th, 2021 - 3:00 PM

English heavy metal band Judas Priest has announced the upcoming release of a new “50 Heavy Metal Years of Music” limited-edition box set. The set will include each of the bands’ official live and studio albums in addition to 13 unreleased discs.

The box set will become officially available on October 13 with Sony Music and can be pre-ordered here. All of the featured music was restored and mixed by Tom Allom with La Cucina W8 and mastered by Alex Wharton with Abbey Road studios. A Reflections version will also be available in CD and 2LP formats.

The band is set to appear as a headliner at the Bloodstock Festival in the UK this year, and will be setting off on their own U.S. tour this fall in celebration of their 50th anniversary. See the full list of dates and locations here.

50 Heavy Metal Years of Music full tracklist:

CDs housed in mini LP Japanese-style wallets

Box set designed by long-time Judas Priest collaborator Mark Wilkinson

Includes Ross Halfin photos signed by each band member: Rob Halford Glenn Tipton Ian Hill Richie Faulkner Scott Travis



Numbered British Steel metal razor blade (blunt)

Memorabilia book featuring rare photos, posters, adverts and passes

Replica British Steel tour programme

Two Replica Tour posters from: British Steel 1980 German Tour Defenders Of The Faith 1984 European Tour



CD1 – Rocka Rolla

CD2 – Sad Wings of Destiny

CD3 – Sin After Sin (1977)

CD4 – Stained Glass (1978)

CD5 – Killing Machine – (1978)

CD6 – Unleashed In the East (Live in Japan 1979)

CD7 – British Steel

CD8 – Point Of Entry

CD9 – Screaming for Vengeance

CD10 – Defenders of the Faith

CD11 – Turbo

CD12 & CD13 – Priest… Live!

CD14 – Ram It Down

CD15 – Painkiller

CD16 – Jugulator

CD17 & CD18 – ’98 Live Meltdown

CD19 – Demolition

CD20 & CD21 – Live in London

CD22 – Angel of Retribution

CD23 – Nostradamus (Act 1) & CD24 – Nostradamus (Act 2)

CD25 – A Touch Of Evil Live

CD26 & CD27 – Redeemer of Souls

CD29 – Firepower

5 previously unreleased live stereo recordings from the archives

Restored and edited by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8

Mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios, London

CD30 & CD31 – Live In Atlanta ’82 (Previously Unreleased)

CD30

The Hellion / Electric Eye

Riding on the Wind

Heading Out to the Highway

Metal Gods

Bloodstone

Breaking the Law

Sinner

Desert Plains

The Ripper

Diamonds and Rust

CD31

Devils Child

Screaming for Vengeance

You’ve Got Another Thing Coming

Victim of Changes

Living After Midnight

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

Hell Bent For Leather

CD32 – Live At The Mudd Club ’79

Hell Bent For Leather

Delivering The Goods

Running Wild

Beyond The Realms Of Death

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

Victim Of Changes

Rock Forever

Starbreaker

CD33 & CD34 – Live In Houston ’86

CD33

Out In The Cold

Locked In

Heading Out To The Highway

Metal Gods

Breaking The Law

Love Bites

Some Heads Are Gonna Roll

The Sentinel

Private Property

Desert Plains

Rock You All Around The World

CD34

The Hellion/ Electric Eye

Turbo Lover

Freewheel Burning

Victim Of Changes

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

Living After Midnight

You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’

Hell Bent For Leather

CD35 & CD36 – Live In New Haven ’88

CD35

The Hellion/ Electric Eye

Metal Gods

Sinner

Breaking The Law

Come And Get It

I’m a Rocker

The Sentinel

The Ripper

Beyond The Realms Of Death

Some Heads Are Gonna Roll

CD36

Turbo Lover

Ram It Down

Heavy Metal

Victim Of Changes

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

Living After Midnight

You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’

Hell Bent For Leather

CD37 – Los Angeles ’90 (Previously Unreleased)

Riding on the Wind

Grinder

Heading Out to the Highway

Between the Hammer & the Anvil

Bloodstone

Better by You, Better Than Me

Leather Rebel

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

Hell Bent for Leather

You’ve Got Another Thing Coming

CD38 – London ’81(Previously Unreleased)

Solar Angels Intro / Heading Out to the Highway

Metal Gods

Hell Bent for Leather

Breaking the Law

Sinner

Beyond the Realms of Death

Grinder

Desert Plains

You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise

Victim of Changes

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

CD39 – Denver ’80 (Previously Unreleased)

Hell Bent for Leather

The Ripper

Running Wild

Living After Midnight

Sinner

Beyond the Realms of Death

You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise

Grinder

Victim of Changes

Steeler

Genocide

Tyrant

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

CD40 – Irvine ’91 (Previously Unreleased)

Hell Bent for Leather

Heading Out to the Highway

The Hellion / Electric Eye

Diamonds and Rust

All Guns Blazing

Metal Gods

Some Heads Are Gonna Roll

The Ripper

Night Crawler

Turbo Lover

A Touch of Evil

Painkiller

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

Breaking the Law

Living After Midnight

You’ve Got Another Thing Coming

CD41 & CD42 – Beyond Live & Rare

Previously unreleased stereo recordings from the archives

CD41

Epitaph (Studio Demo) Demo from 1976’s Sad Wings Of Destiny

Solar Angels (Live) July 22, 1981 – New York, NY – The Palladium

Sinner (Live) July 22, 1981 – New York, NY – The Palladium

Desert Plains (Live) July 22, 1981 – New York, NY – The Palladium

You Don’t Have To Be Old To Be Wise (Live) July 22, 1981 – New York, NY – The Palladium

Genocide (Live) May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Victim Of Changes (Live) May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Ripper (Live) May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Screaming For Vengeance (Live) November 24, 1982 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center

The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown) (Live) June 07, 1981 – Odessa, TX – Ector County Coliseum

Victim of Changes (Live) June 07, 1981 – Odessa, TX – Ector County Coliseum

CD42

Tyrant (Live) June 07, 1981 – Odessa, TX – Ector County Coliseum

Diamonds and Rust (Live) February 14, 1981 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Jaap Edenhal

White Heat Red Hot (Live) July 29, 1978 – Tokyo, Japan – Yuubin Chokin Hall

Better By You Better Than Me (Live) July 29, 1978 – Tokyo, Japan – Yuubin Chokin Hall

Starbreaker (Live) July 29, 1978 – Tokyo, Japan – Yuubin Chokin Hall

Rock Forever (Live) Killing Machine Tour – February 09, 1979 – Tokyo, Japan – Kōsei Nenkin Kaikan

Evil Fantasies (Live) Killing Machine Tour – February 09, 1979 – Tokyo, Japan – Kōsei Nenkin Kaikan

Troubleshooter (Live) World Wide Blitz Tour – February 29, 1981 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Rhein-Main-Halle

Grinder (Live) World Wide Blitz Tour – February 29, 1981 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Rhein-Main-Halle

The Sentinel (Live) May 02, 1984 – Albuquerque, NM – Tingley Coliseum

Freewheel Burning (Live) May 02, 1984 – Albuquerque, NM – Tingley Coliseum

All Guns Blazing (Live) August 17, 1991 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Forum de Montreal

Painkiller (Live) March 26, 1991 – Sheffield, England – Sheffield City Hall

Mother Sun (Live) October 11, 1975 – Slough, England – Slough College

REFLECTIONS – 50 HEAVY METAL YEARS OF MUSIC

1CD

Let Us Prey / Call for the Priest

You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise

Fever

Eat Me Alive

All Guns Blazing

Never The Heroes

Dissident Aggressor (Live)

Out in the Cold (Live)

Judas Priest – Running Wild (Live)

*Victim Of Changes (Live) (May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre)

*The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown) (Live) (Point of Entry ‘Worldwide Blitz’ Tour – Live in Hammersmith, London – November 21, 1981 – Foundations Forum – Hammersmith Odeon)

*Bloodstone (Live) (Screaming For Vengeance World Vengeance Tour – Live in Atlanta, GA – December 11, 1982 – The Omni)

*Judas Priest – The Ripper (Live) (Irvine, CA – July 12, 1991 – Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre)

*Beyond the Realms of Death (Live) (Killing Machine/Hell Bent For Leather Tour – Live In New York, NY – March 11, 1979 – The Mudd Club)

*The Hellion / Electric Eye (Live) (Turbo ‘Fuel For Life’ Tour – Live In Houston, TX – June 21, 1986 – The Summit)

*Sinner (Live) (Ram It Down ‘Mercenaries Of Metal’ Tour – Live In New Haven, CT – August 7, 1988 – New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum)

*previously unreleased

REFLECTIONS – 50 HEAVY METAL YEARS OF MUSIC

2LP DOUBLE GATEFOLD RED VINYL, 180GSM

SIDE A

Let Us Prey / Call for the Priest

You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise

Fever

Eat Me Alive

SIDE B

All Guns Blazing

Never The Heroes

Dissident Aggressor (Live)

Out in the Cold (Live)

Judas Priest – Running Wild (Live)

SIDE C *previously unreleased*

Victim Of Changes (Live) (May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre)

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown) (Live) (Point of Entry ‘Worldwide Blitz’ Tour – Live in Hammersmith, London – November 21, 1981 – Foundations Forum – Hammersmith Odeon)

Bloodstone (Live) (Screaming For Vengeance World Vengeance Tour – Live in Atlanta, GA – December 11, 1982 – The Omni)

Judas Priest – The Ripper (Live) (Irvine, CA – July 12, 1991 – Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre)

SIDE D *previously unreleased*

Beyond the Realms of Death (Live) (Killing Machine/Hell Bent For Leather Tour – Live In New York, NY – March 11, 1979 – The Mudd Club)

The Hellion / Electric Eye (Live) (Turbo ‘Fuel For Life’ Tour – Live In Houston, TX – June 21, 1986 – The Summit)

Sinner (Live) (Ram It Down ‘Mercenaries Of Metal’ Tour – Live In New Haven, CT – August 7, 1988 – New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum)

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat