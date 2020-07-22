Motörhead Announces Deluxe Box Set 40th Anniversary Reissue of Ace of Spades Featuring Double Album of Rare Tracks and B-Sides for October 2020 Release

Home News Ariel King July 22nd, 2020 - 7:07 PM

Motörhead have announced a deluxe box set of Ace of Spades for the album’s 40th anniversary. Planned for release on October 30, the reissue will include 42 rare tracks and B-sides within the double-album feature.

The box set includes five separate vinyl albums, Ace of Spades, A Fistful of Instrumentals, Riders Wearing Black (Live at Whitia Hall),Dead Man’s Hand (Live at Parc Expo) and The Good, The Broke & The Ugly, as well as a DVD, Ace On Your Screens. A booklet and unseen photos from when the band had been touring, a set of poker dice, a tour program for Ace Up Your Sleeve, comics and a limited edition of the Dutch “Ace of Spades,” including an unreleased instrumental version will also be included in the release.

Ace of Spades was first released in 1980, the album helping solidify Motörhead’s fame. While being the band’s fourth studio album, Ace of Spades also signified Motörhead’s first release in the United States. The band Girlschool toured with Motörhead following the album’s release, and are featured in the box set for a cover of Motörhead’s “Bomber.” Lamented as being one of the best metal albums created, a previous deluxe edition of Ace of Spades had been released in 2005, featuring demos and alternative versions of the album’s tracks, as well as performances for BBC Radio 1.

The release follows Motörhead anniversary editions for their albums Overkill and Bomber in the box set, 1979. A biopic about the band’s late frontman, Lemmy Kilmister, is also currently in the works, with a release date yet to be announced.

Ace of Spades Box Set Track List

Ace of Spades

Side One

1. “Ace of Spades”

2. “Love Me Like A Reptile”

3. “Shoot You In The Back”

4. “Live To Win”

5. “Fast And Loose”

6. “(We Are) The Road Crew”

Side Two

7. “Fire Fire”

8. “Jailbait”

9. “Dance”

10. “Bite The Bullet”

11. “The Chase Is Better Than The Crash”

12. “The Hammer”

A Fistful of Instrumentals

Side One

1. “Ace of Spades (demo)”

2. “Hump On Your Back (demo)”

3. “Shoot You In The Back (demo)”

4. “Fast And Loose (demo)”

Side Two

5. “Dirty Love (demo)”

6. “Love Me Like A Reptile (demo)”

7. “Dance (demo)”

Riders Wearing Black – Live At Whitla Hall, Belfast – 23rd Dec 1981

Side One

1. “Ace Of Spades”

2. “Stay Clean”

3. “Over The Top”

4. “The Hammer”

5. “Shoot You In The Back”

6. “Metropolis”

Side Two

7. “(We Are) The Road Crew”

8. “No Class”

9. “Bite The Bullet”

10. “The Chase Is Better Than The Catch”

Side Three

11. “Jailbait”

12. “Leaving Here”

13. “Capricorn”

14. “Too Late, Too Late”

Side Four

15. “Overkill”

16. “Bomber”

17. “Motörhead”

Dead Man’s Hand – Live At Parc Expo, Orleans – 5th March 1981

Side One

1. “Ace of Spades”

2. “Stay Clean”

3. “Over The Top”

4. “Metropolis”

5. “Shoot You In The Back”

Side Two

6. “The Hammer”

7. “Jailbait”

8. “Leaving Here”

9. “Fire Fire”

10. “Love Me Like A Reptile”

Side Three

11. “Capricorn”

12. “Too Late, Too Late”

13. “(We Are) The Road Crew”

14. “No Class”

Side Four

15. “Bite The Bullet”

16. “The Chase Is Better Than The Catch”

17. “Overkill”

18. “Bomber”

The Good, The Broke & The Ugly

Side One

1. “Ace Of Spades (Alternative Version)”

2. “Dirty Love”

3. “Love Me Like A Reptile (Alternative Long Version)”

4. “Shoot You In The Back (Alternative Version)”

Side Two

5. “Hump On Your Back”

6. “Fast And Loose (Alternative Version)”

7. “(We Are) The Road Crew (Alternative Version)”

8. “Fire Fire (Alternative Version)”

9. “Jailbait (Alternative Version)”

Side Three

10. “Waltz Of The Vampire”

11. “The Hammer (Alternative Version)”

12. “Dirty Love (Alternative Long Version)”

13. “Bastard”

14. “Godzilla Akimbo”

Side Four

15. “Love Me Like A Reptile (Alternative Version)”

16. “Dirty Love (Alternative Version)”

17. “Please Don’t Touch (Performed by Headgirl)”

18. Bomber (Performed by Girlschool)”

19. “Emergency”

Ace On Your Screens DVD

Part 1: Motörhead on TV 1980-1981

Part 2: BBC In The City; Live In Belfast ’81

Part 3: 5.1 audio mix of Ace Of Spades

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat