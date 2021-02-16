Motörhead Announces New Live Album Louder Than Noise…Live in Berlin for April 2021 Release

Home News Aaron Grech February 16th, 2021 - 9:35 PM

Motörhead dissolved in 2015 following the death of Lemmy Kilmister, however the band will be releasing a live album from a major 2012 concert in Germany called Louder Than Noise…Live in Berlin, which will be out on April 23. This album was recorded on December 5, 2012, at the Berlin Velodrom and will be released on CD with bonus DVD, double vinyl and streaming platforms.

While Kilmister preferred to stay away from the heavy metal label, Motörhead was considered one of the pre-eminent UK acts of the genre, influencing the development of speed and thrash metal, while also gaining respect in punk scenes. During their run the band released a total of 22 albums, hardly taking any breaks in between records. They have also been going through their back catalog as of late, releasing a 40th anniversary reissue of their classic Ace of Spades last October, which was filled with rarities and B-Sides.

Kilmister will be the subject of an upcoming biopic called Lemmy, which is set to explore his early life prior to the formation of Motörhead. This film is still in its early stages, however several people close to Kilmister such as Todd Singerman his manager, are attached to the project.

“We’ve been carefully developing this biopic since 2013, making sure to stay true to Lemmy, Motörhead band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and all the other folks that played important roles in Lemmy’s life,” screenwriter and director Greg Olliver said in a statement. “This will be a film they’ll be proud of.”

Louder Than Noise…Live in Berlin tracklist

1. I Know How to Die – Live in Berlin 2012

2. Damage Case – Live in Berlin 2012

3. Stay Clean – Live in Berlin 2012

4. Metropolis – Live in Berlin 2012

5. Over the Top – Live in Berlin 2012

6. Doctor Rock – Live in Berlin 2012

7. String Theory – Live in Berlin 2012

8. The Chase Is Better Than the Catch – Live in Berlin 2012

9. Rock It – Live in Berlin 2012

10. You Better Run – Live in Berlin 2012

11. The One to Sing the Blues – Live in Berlin 2012

12. Going to Brazil – Live in Berlin 2012

13. Killed by Death – Live in Berlin 2012

14. Ace of Spades – Live in Berlin 2012

25. Overkill – Live in Berlin 2012

