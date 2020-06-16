Biopic About Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead In The Works

Home News Aaron Grech June 16th, 2020 - 9:25 PM

Heavy metal icon Lemmy Kilmeister was often synonymous with iconic band Motörhead, who spent over four decades entertaining audiences across the world, releasing a total of 22 studio albums on such a consistent basis that the largest gap between albums was a mere four years. While the icon passed away in 2015, effectively dissolving the band, his legacy lives on and is set to be captured in an upcoming biopic simply titled Lemmy.

This upcoming project will be directed by Greg Olliver, who also directed a documentary of the same name and the same subject back in 2010. This upcoming project will focus on Kilmeister’s early life, prior to the formation of Motörhead in 1975.

The project appears to be in its early stages, with Andre Relis (CEO of VMI Worldwide) and Damon Lane tapped as producers, Motörhead’s manager Todd Singerman and Steffan Chirazi serving as executive producers, and Medeni Griffiths and Greg Olliver serving as writers.

“We’ve been carefully developing this biopic since 2013, making sure to stay true to Lemmy, Motörhead band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and all the other folks that played important roles in Lemmy’s life,” Olliver said in a statement. “This will be a film they’ll be proud of.”

Motörhead first emerged as one of the preeminent faces of the new wave of British heavy metal during the 1970s and 1980s, although they would go on to be credited as pioneers in the realm of speed metal and thrash metal, while also gaining respect in numerous punk scenes.

While the band were known as “heavy metal,” Kilmeister stayed away from the term during his career and insisted that the group played “rock and roll.” In a classic Spin article from 1986, Scott Cohen noted: “Lemmy’s three favorite pieces of heavy metal are a 1945 Mark Royal Tiger tank, a mile-long Russian bulldozer with wheels as high as the cab, and the Titanic. ‘The Titanic,’ says Lemmy, ‘was heavy enough to sink.'”

