Turnstile Rocks Out on Stage in New Video for Mellow Single Featuring Blood Orange “Alien Love Call”

Turnstile

After announcing their upcoming album Glow On just this Monday, the hardcore band Turnstile has now released the first single off of the new LP, “Alien Love Call.” The song features singer-songwriter Blood Orange. The artist was nominated for two Grammy awards for his album Fields, a modern classical album. Blood Orange is a popular feature artist; he was part of The Avalanches’ song “We Will Always Love You” last year. The instrumentalist will also be featured on another song on the new Turnstile album, “Lonely Dezires.”

Turnstile released their EP Turnstile Love Connection a few weeks ago and extended their tour dates for 2021 along with it. The band is also set to play at the Outbreak Festival in 2022. the band’s last full-length LP, Time & Space dropped in 2018.

Video and song couldn’t be more different, but that is where the beauty lies. The song is soft and mellow, while the video shows the band rocking out with fans. The footage looks old and has a certain early 2000s aesthetic. It almost looks like the band performing, jumping and screaming is not the same band playing the song. The video’s charm also lies in the few frequencies when video and song synchronize. The video is directed and edited by the band members Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory.

There is a certain soul element towards the song that is also highlighted by the spoken word part towards the end of the song. The band is known to push the limits of the hardcore genre, so it is no surprise that the band is doing so once again.

Check out the album art and tracklist below:

Mystery Blackout Don’t Play Underwater Boi Holiday Humanoid / Shake It Up Endless Fly Again Alien Love Call (feat. Blood orange) Wild Wrld Dance-off New Heart Design T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection) No Surprise Lonely Dezires (feat. Blood Orange)

