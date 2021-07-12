Turnstile Announces New Album Glow On for August 2021 Release

Home News Alison Alber July 12th, 2021 - 12:18 PM

Turnstile

After releasing their EP Turnstile Love Connection just a few weeks ago, the hardcore band Turnstile has now announced their new album Glow On to be released on August 27th, 2021. The band is also set to start touring again this year and will be featured on the Outbreak Festival Lineup 2022.

There’s not a lot of information out about the album, but the band is known for being more experimental. In 2018, Turnstile released their album Time & Space, a fusion of hardcore and hip hop, according to the album’s Pitchfork review. Turnstile Love Connection is a mix between Beastie Boys-like hip hop elements and some lightweight indie beats, all mixed together with hardcore. It is not sure if the album will take the same direction.

According to BrooklynVegan the band announced the album via Instagram and a giant billboard in Baltimore. You can check out the announcement below:

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi