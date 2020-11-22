slowthai Announces New Album Tyron For February 2021 Release, Shares New Song “NHS”

slowthai, a British rapper from the East Midlands section of England known as Northampton, shared a new song entitled NHS and announced a new album called Tyron which has been slated for release in February 2021.

The song’s intro features a female vocal sample, a guitar sample and a swelling sine wave sample. slowthai then begins rapping and a piano with a drum loop is heard as well as several vocals in the background. During the chorus the same female vocal sample is heard but is now heavily distorted.

The video opens with shots of beautiful trees with colored leaves. slowthai is then shown in his bed with only his boxers on and he is rapping the lyrics to the song. His morning routine is shown with him brushing teeth and taking a shower. Then he is standing on line at the supermarket with a shopping cart and several people standing behind and in front of him.

slowthai was born Tyron Kaymone Frampton. Earlier this year in September slowthai released a video for his song “Feel Away” where he offered to deliver his partners baby for her. Also last year in May he released a video for his song “Nothing Great About Britain” a King Arthur esque video where slowthai pulls a sword from the stone to become the next heir.