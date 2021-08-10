Eagles Announce Seattle Vaccinated-Only Concert to Hotel California Tour

Home News Alison Alber August 10th, 2021 - 2:07 PM

Classic rock band, the Eagles, announced that they added a vaccinated-only show in Seattle to their upcoming Hotel California tour. The tour is set to start on August 22nd in New York at the legendary Madison Square Garden. The band will play their classic album Hotel California in its entirety.

The added date is on November 5th at the brand new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The band will require proof of vaccination from every attending, the only exception is children under 12, but they will have to provide a negative test. In their press release, the band states that “Requiring vaccinations is the best way to protect our crew and our fans.”

The tour is produced by Live Nation, which just recently announced they would let each individual artist and group decide on their COVID-19 policy. That means the artist can determine if they want to require proof of vaccination, masks, etc., before entry to their shows. Due to the surge of infections caused by the delta variant of the virus, many artists and festivals announced they would require proof of vaccination before entry to their shows, most recently Jason Isbell and the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The Eagles originally announced their tour to kick off last year, but due to the pandemic, the tour had to be rescheduled to this year.

Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it hit the charts and won two Grammy Awards for “New Kid in Town” and “Hotel California.” During the original Hotel California tour, the band didn’t perform all the songs, which is about to change. The band will also play other classic songs during their concerts.

Hotel California 2021 Tour Dates:

Aug. 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug. 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug. 31 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sep. 01 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena*

Sep. 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sep. 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sep. 20 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sep. 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sep. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena

Sep. 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena

Sep. 28 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Oct. 01 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Oct. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Oct. 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Oct. 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Oct. 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Oct. 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Nov. 5 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado