Eagles Announces Rescheduled Fall 2020 Hotel California Tour Dates

Influential rock band the Eagles have announced that they will be rescheduling their anticipated summer 2020 tour for this fall, due to concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus. Their new tour will kick off with three nights at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, beginning on September 18th, followed by three nights at the Forum in Los Angeles, before ending at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on October 25th.

The band will be performing their classic 1976 album Hotel California in its entirety, alongside an accompanying orchestra and choir. The group will also be performing some of their best known hits, alongside songs featured on their album.

Hotel California is one of the most iconic albums in popular music history, ranking as the third best-selling U.S. album in history, followed by Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and their own greatest hits record, which surpassed Jackson in 2018. The album itself have been certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA, and was spearheaded by its iconic title-track, which topped the Billboard hot 100 upon its release back. The song won Record of The Year at the Grammys in 1978, and has since gone down in history as one of the most well-known songs in classic rock.

The band still performs to this day, with many of its members performing with the band since the 1970s, however one of the group’s guitarists, Glenn Frey, passed away in 2016, and has since been replaced by his son. The other members are Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit.

Tour Dates:

9/18 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

9/19 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

9/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

9/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

10/2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

10/17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

10/21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado