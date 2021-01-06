Hipgnosis Recently Acquired Publishing and Songwriting Catalog Rights From Neil Young, Lindsey Buckingham and Jimmy Iovine

Home News Aaron Grech January 6th, 2021 - 4:02 PM

Hipgnosis, a UK based music IP investment and song management company, was only founded in 2018, but the business has recently acquired an impressive roster of publishing and songwriting catalog rights. The group has now acquired 100 percent of the catalog rights from music executive and producer Jimmy Iovine and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, while owning 50 percent of Neil Young’s catalog.

Iovine’s worldwide producer royalties comprise 259 songs, along with film production royalties for the Eminem starring 8 Mile and 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’. His robust catalog includes work from Tom Petty, Dire Straits, Stevie Nicks, U2, Simple Minds and the Pretenders. Further details of this sale are not known, but the company reportedly spent $1.5 billion on music catalogs since their foundation in 2018.

Buckingham first sold off 25 percent of the catalog in September, but Hipgnosis now retains 100 percent of his publishing rights, which include 161 songs. Further details about this sale are unknown, but Hipgnosis also retains a 50 percent share of any unreleased compositions.

Hipgnosis 50 percent stake with Young is also notable, as it includes the copyrights of approximately 1,180 songs written or co-written by Young throughout his lengthy career. Further details of this deal are also unknown.

These catalog sales follow Bob Dylan’s massive $300 catalog sale to Universal Music last month. According to Rolling Stone, the performer turned down a $400 million deal with Hipgnosis for unknown reasons. Alternative rock band The Killers notably sold off their pre-2020 catalog to Eldridge last year as well, which was notable due to their relative youth. David Crosby, who is best known as a member of the legendary country group Crosby, Stills & Nash, announced that he also sold off his catalog last year, but claimed it was due to financial necessity.