Brandi Carlile Announces Performance of Joni Mitchell’s Blue at Carnegie Hall

Home News Alison Alber August 9th, 2021 - 11:12 PM

Americana singer songwriter Brandi Carlile is set to bring he tribute performance of Joni Mitchell’s Blue to New York this winter. The performance will be happening at the famous Carnegie Hall on November 6th. Carlile previously performed the album, in it’s entirety, in 2019. That time the artist performed at the west coast, at the Los Angeles Disney Hall. In attendance that year was none-other than Joni Mitchell herself.

Mitchell’s album Blue, was released in 1971, and celebrated its 50 birthday this year. To this day, the record is critically acclaimed by multiple (if not most) music outlets. The album is also featured on the famous Rolling Stone’s list “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” The record is praised for Mitchell’s honesty throughout and is seen as the pioneer of a confessional singer-songwriter album. The ten track record was entirely written by Mitchell and in honor of its 50th anniversary, NPR writes, “Blue is an album about working through something — a heartache, people say. But it’s just as much a document of the process of sharing that heartache, an inquiry into personal storytelling itself.”

Carlile herself announced her upcoming album, In These Silent Days, is set to be released on October 1st. The artist shared her first single off the album, “Right On Time,” in July. The accompanying video to the song was directed by Courtney Cox, the star of the ‘90s hit sit-com Friends. About the album, her official press release says, “The ten songs chronicle acceptance, faith, loss and love and channel icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Joni Mitchell—the latter two who, by some sort of cosmic alignment of the stars, have turned out to be close friends in addition to being her biggest heroes and inspirations.”

Carlile is currently on her summer tour, which concludes next month. She will also perform at Harvest Moon this October. In spring 2022, the musician is scheduled to play at the Stagecoach festival.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz