Brandi Carlile Announces New Album In These Silent Days for October 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Right On Time”

Home News Ellie Lin July 21st, 2021 - 2:11 PM

Brandi Carlile has announced a new album to be released on October 1 via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. The album is called In These Silent Days, and it’ll be the singer’s first album since her 2018 record By The Way, I Forgive You. The singer released the first track from In These Silent Days on July 21, called “Right on Time” with a music video directed by Courtney Cox.

The video begins with Carlile finishing a show on stage to a screaming audience. As a melancholy piano line sounds, Carlile walks backstage and begins to sing. Carlile’s signature croon perfectly accents the brutal and heartfelt lyrics. “Turn back time/Help me to rewind and we can find ourselves again/It’s not too late/Either way, I lose you in these silent days/It wasn’t right, but it was right on time,” sings Carlile, as the track behind her builds and decrescendos into the second verse.

Brandi Carlile is set to perform at Stagecoach music festival on April 29, 2021. In addition to her performance at Stagecoach, the singer will perform at Moon Crush music festival in 2021. Carlile is evidently eager for live performances– she’s hitting the road in the summer of 2021 and she wrapped up a livestream in March. Read mxdwn’s review of the livestream here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz