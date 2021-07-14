Foo Fighters Postpone Saturday Show at The Forum Due to Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Home News Alison Alber July 14th, 2021 - 7:15 PM

The band around the multi-talent Dave Grohl announced today on Twitter that the group to postpone their upcoming concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA after a crew member was confirmed positive for COVID-19. They were set to play this Saturday, July 17th. The band stated in the tweet that they are trying to take the precautions to protect the band, crew but also their fans.

You can read the full statement below:

Important information about the July 17th Forum show. pic.twitter.com/9EwtDorRDx — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 15, 2021

Foo Fighters are busy this year. After releasing their album Medicine At Midnight, the band is set to play on multiple festivals, like Bonnaroo, Bottlerock, Lollapalooza, Boston Calling and others. The band rescheduled their 25th anniversary tour from last year to this year. The tour will start in a few weeks on July 28th.

In May it was revealed that the band will be officially inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame this year. The ceremony will be held on October 30th in Cleveland.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz