Arthur Brown To Be Joined by Members of The Stooges and Vanilla Fudge for New Album

Arthur Brown, musical classic rock legend teams up with Stooges guitarist James Williamson, Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice and others to make a new album with the remake single “Fire.” The album will be released in 2022.

The video is a mash-up of different scenes in a horror movie using “Fire” as the soundtrack. “Fire” brings in the Stooges guitarist James Williamson, drum icon Carmine Appice, keyboard maestro Brian Auger, and producer Jürgen Engler. It’s considered one of the biggest crossover hits that brought psychedelic rock to mainstream audiences and launched Brown into the musical stratosphere.

Brown shared what he thinks on this project, “It’s a great pleasure being involved in making this high quality, imaginative piece of terror and fun.”

“Fire” can be bought via Cleopatra. It only costs $16 for either a red or yellow 7 in” vinyl record that imitates looking like flames. Originally released in 1968 this single was a global phenomenon that took the top of the charts in both UK and Canada while taking #2 in the US. The remake of “Fire” is a preview to what will be released on its upcoming album.

Track List:

SIDE A

Fire feat. James Williamson, Carmine Appice, Brian Auger & Jürgen Engler

SIDE B

Zombie Yelp feat. Mark Stein & Alan Davey

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat