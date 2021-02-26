Members Of Pentagram, Testors And The Stooges Form New Supergroup The Limit, Announce Debut Album Caveman Logic For April 2021 Release And Share New Single “Kitty Gone”

Home News Roy Lott February 26th, 2021 - 12:07 AM

Supergroup The Limit has announced its debut album Caveman Logic is set to be released on April 9 via Svart Records. The much-anticipated record will feature 11 additional tracks including their newly released single “Kitty Gone.” The track classic heavy rock at its best, with roaring guitars, drums and vocals. Its accompanying visual is set with a sepia-like filter with trippy visuals that includes lions and animated skeletons. Check it out below.

The Limit’s super lineup includes Pentagrm’s Bobby Liebling, Sonny Vincent of the early NYC punk scene with his band Testors, Bassist Jimmy Recca, ex-The Stooges and Ron Asheton’s New Order, Hugo Conim on Guitar and Joao Pedro on Drums from Portugese band Dawnrider.

Caveman Logic Tracklist

1. Over Rover

2. Black Sea

3. These Days

4. Human vs Nature

5. Fleeting Thoughts

6. Caveman Logic

7. Sir Lancelot

8. Life’s Last Night

9. When Life Gets Scorched

10. Kitty Gone

11. Death of My Soul

12. Enough’s Enough