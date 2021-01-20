Arthur Brown and Magma Sign with Prophecy Productions

Home News Aaron Grech January 20th, 2021 - 11:26 PM

Prophexy Productions have signed two legendary prog musicians, British solo artist Arthur Brown and French outfit Magma. New details regarding Magma will be revealed in the near future, while Brown’s signing was a result of a joint agreement made with Magnetic Eye Records.

An influential figure to shock rock and glam figures such as Alice Cooper, King Diamond, Kiss, Peter Gabriel and Marilyn Manson, Brown is renown for unique stage presence and style. His banshee scream would also go on to inspire a number of heavy metal vocalists.

Prophecy has also now signed another legend, Arthur Brown https://t.co/n8XJneCewm — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) January 20, 2021

“I am delighted to be signing with Prophecy and Magnetic Eye. I have chosen to work with these labels, because they believe in artist development and are therefore interested in the artist’s vision of the direction of the music and overall aesthetic,” Brown said in a statement. “They are adventurous companies. We have already started developing ideas of how we can work together.”

Truly unique down to their core, Magma was most active in the 1970s, where they sang in a fictional language called Kobaïan, which was created by the band’s drummer and composer Christian Vander. The band were mainly active in the 1970s, but after a nearly two decade long hiatus, they returned in 2004, with the release of K.A (Köhntarkösz Anteria).

Russell brought his debut album The Crazy World of Arthur Brown live to the United States for the first time since 1969 during a 2017 tour. Magma performed live at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles, California, back in 2016.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat