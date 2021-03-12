Purity Ring Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates And Share New Single “sinew”

Home News Sara Thompson March 12th, 2021 - 11:39 PM

A trippy new video has been released for Purity Ring’s song “sinew.” The song comes from the group’s latest full length release Womb, which was announced in February 2020 and arrived later that spring. A similarly psychedelic video was released for the song “stardew” off the album.

The video is simultaneously astounding and incredibly eerie, with beautiful, creative graphics of strangely smiling animated creatures. Some shots include two humanoid faces and skeleton bodies that appear to be made of glitter and have gems for eyes, slowly moving. Another interwoven scene is a giant glitter head with tufty red hair and bulbous bug eyes alongside a purple shiny companion with a clear helmet, who is adorned in red clothing with red wings. The two slowly move atop a bicycle and cart in a non-CGI landscape.

The song itself is mellow and features clear, high-pitched vocals atop atmospheric synth. The song gains energy in the chorus, which says in part, “When the night falls and the light dawns off each other’s bodies now you see; when the land falls and the tide crawls off each other’s bodies you’re in me.”

The duo will kick off a tour on September 15 in Boulder, Colorado, which will stretch into December for a final show in Los Angeles.

Purity Ring Tour Dates:

9/15 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

9/17-19 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Fest

10/22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

10/23 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

10/24 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

10/25 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

10/26 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

10/28 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

10/29 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

10/30 – Saskatoon, SK – Coor’s Event Centre

11/1 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

11/2 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

11/3 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

11/5 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

11/6 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

11/7 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/8 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Theatre

11/10 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

11/11 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11/13 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

11/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11/17 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/18 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

11/19 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

11/20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

11/22 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

11/23 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

11/24 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

11/26 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/27 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

11/28 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater

11/29 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

11/30 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

12/1 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

12/3 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Boise

12/6 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

12/7 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

12/8 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

12/9 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

12/10 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

12/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern