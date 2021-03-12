Purity Ring Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates And Share New Single “sinew”

A trippy new video has been released for Purity Ring’s song “sinew.” The song comes from the group’s latest full length release Womb, which was announced in February 2020 and arrived later that spring. A similarly psychedelic video was released for the song “stardew” off the album.
The video is simultaneously astounding and incredibly eerie, with beautiful, creative graphics of strangely smiling animated creatures. Some shots include two humanoid faces and skeleton bodies that appear to be made of glitter and have gems for eyes, slowly moving. Another interwoven scene is a giant glitter head with tufty red hair and bulbous bug eyes alongside a purple shiny companion with a clear helmet, who is adorned in red clothing with red wings. The two slowly move atop a bicycle and cart in a non-CGI landscape.
The song itself is mellow and features clear, high-pitched vocals atop atmospheric synth. The song gains energy in the chorus, which says in part, “When the night falls and the light dawns off each other’s bodies now you see; when the land falls and the tide crawls off each other’s bodies you’re in me.”
The duo will kick off a tour on September 15 in Boulder, Colorado, which will stretch into December for a final show in Los Angeles.
Purity Ring Tour Dates:
9/15 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
9/17-19 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Fest
10/22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
10/23 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane
10/24 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
10/25 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
10/26 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre
10/28 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre
10/29 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
10/30 – Saskatoon, SK – Coor’s Event Centre
11/1 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
11/2 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
11/3 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
11/5 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
11/6 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
11/7 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/8 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Theatre
11/10 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
11/11 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
11/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11/13 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
11/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11/17 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11/18 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
11/19 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
11/20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
11/22 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
11/23 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
11/24 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
11/26 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/27 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
11/28 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater
11/29 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
11/30 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
12/1 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
12/3 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Boise
12/6 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
12/7 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
12/8 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
12/9 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
12/10 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
12/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern