Purity Ring Releases Psychedelic New Video for “stardew”

Peter Mann May 10th, 2020 - 10:05 AM

Canadian electronic pop duo, Purity Ring, premiered the music video for the lead single “stardew” off their latest album, WOMB, on Thursday May 7. WOMB marks the duo’s third full length studio album, via 4AD, which was released April 3. According to a press release, “Purity Ring release the otherworldly video for ‘stardew’ directed by life-size stop motion artist Tobias Stretch with costumes created by Purity Ring’s Megan James.”

The video for “stardew” can be described as a surreal experience that treads in extraterrestrial terrain. A winged being adorned in an elongated red cloak can be seen levitating in the opening of the video. Vivid imagery, including a rotating gold metallic sphere and converging skeletal figures, heightened the videos visuals. The psychedelic dreamscapes described in the video are also depicted amidst serene nature backdrops.

As previously reported here on mxdwn, “The eclectic ethereal sounds that are prevalent on Purity Ring’s latest single ‘stardew’ make for a unique listen. The EDM pristine production provided by Purity Ring’s Corin Roddick complements the jovially soft vocals backed by Purity Ring’s vocalist, Megan James.”

“stardew” as a lead single is what permeates the listeners ears with immaculate sound mixing that sharpens Purity Ring’s musical palette. As previously reported in a review for Purity Ring’s latest musical offering WOMB, here on mxdwn, “Purity Ring brings a new air into once-popular sounds like marching drums, piano interludes and bright synth leads, combining cliched elements to reinvent them. The result is an unexpected, exciting, nostalgic banger. The closer “stardew” is exciting in the same way. The track is expertly mixed, creating a grand and ecstatic pop cut. Jame’s performance perfectly blends and mixes the whispery tone in verses and the anthemic declarations in the chorus.”

According to the aforementioned press release, Purity Ring’s latest musical offering, “WOMB debuted at #1 on the Billboard Electronic Albums chart and top 20 on seven Billboard charts. The ten songs are entirely written, recorded, produced and mixed by the duo of James and Corin Roddick, and the album chronicles a quest for comfort and the search for a resting place in a world where so much is beyond our control.”

To watch the music video for Purity Ring’s “stardew”, stream below via YouTube.