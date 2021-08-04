Mayhem Releases Animated Video for Energetic New Song “Black Glass Communion”

Home News Alison Alber August 4th, 2021 - 4:43 PM

Black Metal band Mayhem has released their new single “Black Glass Communion.” The track is off their newest EP Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando. The EP was released last month and the band previously shared the songs, “Everlasting Dying Flame” and “Voces Ab Alta.” With the drop of their newest song, the band has released all their original songs from the EP. The short record also features some covers of The Ramones, Dead Kennedys and more.

To accompany the release of their new song, the band shared dark animated video. The PRP shared a statement by Zev Deans who helped putting the video together, “When approaching a metal music video, some might roll their eyes and think to themselves ‘how many times do I have to watch a satanic ritual sacrifice before I see something new?’” He continues, “But for any true Satanist, ritual is an essential part of life that you must repeat again and again with the same sincerity and enthusiasm that you brought to your first time. The very nature of ritual is that it is repetitive, a mantra, a drone that is echoed through different bodies and different times.”

Like expected, the video for “Black Glass Communion” is in true black metal fashion, dark and bloody. Yes, the audience has seen metal band and satanic rituals before, but the question is do they mind? The animation of the video is done in a very ‘60s horror-movie-poster fashion. This is mostly because of the harsh contrasts between black and the many red elements throughout the video, oh, and because of the appearance of horror-character Nosferatu.

Musically the song is also nothing to surprising. It’s in the true fashion of the Norwegian Black Metal band, hard riffs and even harsher vocals.

The band was set to play at the famous Psycho Vegas festival this year, but due Visa problems caused by travel restrictions, the band ultimately had to cancel their show.