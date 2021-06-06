Mayhem Shares Hard-Hitting New Song “Voces Ab Alta”

Home News Kaido Strange June 6th, 2021 - 10:25 AM

Norwegian black metal band Mayhem has shared a new song, “Voces Ab Alta” from their new EP Atavistic Black Disorder/Kommando, as reported by The PRP. The album will feature half original new songs by the band and half of cover versions. The album is set for release this summer on July 9, 2021 on Century Media Records.

The music video was made by Costin Chioreanu (Worked with Opeth, Ghost). As with most black metal bands, the most impressive skills are the instrumentals; particularly the percussion and guitar. Mayhem wastes no time and gets right in. It’s sure to be a hit with black metal fans.

The album will feature cover songs from The Ramones, Dead Kennedys, Discharge, and Rudimentary Peni.

Tracklisting for Atavistic Black Disorder/Kommando

1. Voces Ab Alta

2. Black Glass Communion

3. Everlasting Dying Flame

4. In Defense Of Our Future (Discharge cover)

5. Hellnation (Dead Kennedys cover)

6. Only Death (Rudimentary Peni cover)

7. Commando (The Ramones cover)