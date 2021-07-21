Tyler, The Creator Directs Converse Ad Giving a Sneak Peak into a “Really Cool Converse Club” Meeting with Cameos by Vince Staples, Henry Rollins, Bill Walton, Tim Meadows and more

Home News Alison Alber July 21st, 2021 - 3:09 PM

Rapper Tyler, The Creator directed a new Converse ad that features appearances by Henry Rollins, Tim Meadows, Vince Staples, Bill Walton and more. The advertisement arrives only a few weeks after the release of the rappers newest album Call Me If You Get Lost. The artist previously directed his own music videos, like “Lemonhead,” “Lumberjack,” “Corso” and others. The artist is also rumored to be collaborating with rapper Kanye, after being seen in the studio together.

the star studded commercial centers around a meeting of the “Really Cool Converse Club.” According to Pitchfork the club consists of “greasers, punks, pirates and more.” There is also a cameo of the legendary ‘70s basketball player Bill Walton, who is overall a cool guy and also a Deadhead, which is the name of the fan group of stoner/psychedelic band Grateful Dead. Mean Girls actor Tim Meadows is also featured, fighting hard to remain a member of the “Really Cool Converse Club,” after beeing seen breaking the club’s rules.

Black Flag’s Henry Rollins was part of multiple live streams and virtual shows, like the Sylvain Sylvain tribute, during the pandemic and with his band SOA, he released a 7” version of their first demo.

Vince Staple released his new self-titled album on July 9th and shared multiple songs off of it.

