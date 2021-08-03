Ty Segall Surprise Releases New Album Harmonizer

Home News Alison Alber August 3rd, 2021 - 1:23 PM

Garage rock artist Ty Segall surprisingly dropped a new album today. Harmonizer is the musicians first new album in two years and it was released via the record label Drag City. The album contains 10 tracks and is about 35 minutes long.While the album is available for download and stream today, physical copies are available for pre-order today.

Segall is currently set to perform along with The War on Drugs, Toro y Moi and more, at Desert Daze on November 12-14. He will also play at Psycho Las Vegas on Friday August 20th.

Segall’s last record First Taste was released in 2019, and was supposed to be followed by an extensive tour shortly after. The tour was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For now the singer songwriter will play some gigs at the Teragram Ballroom for four dates in September.

At the beginning of this year, Segall released his cover of Johnnie Frierson’s “Miracles” along with Bill Callahan and Bonnie “Prince” Billy. All three artists are signed at the same label, Drag City. A year prior to this collaboration, he joined forces with Wand’s Cory Hanson for their psychedelic song “She’s a Beam.” In 2020 the multi-instrumealist was featured on the charity cover album Save Stereogum: An 00’s Cover Comp.

Segall’s band Fuzz released their newest album III last year, five years after their album II. The trio also released a stop-motion video for their song “Spit” and a fiery video for “Mirror.” About III, mxdwn album reviewer Sean Nabari wrote, “Fuzz has truly shown what they are capable of in III. Their techniques and creativity in songwriting are impressive, especially in the progressiveness of their music.” The band is also set to play several shows at the LA Teragram Ballroom in October.





Harmonizer Tracklist:

1. Learning

2. Whisper

3. Erased

4. Harmonizer

5. Pictures

6. Ride

7. Waxman

8. Play

9. Feel Good

10. Changing Contours

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna