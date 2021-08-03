A Place To Bury Strangers Announces Winter 2022 Let’s See Each Other Tour Dates with TV Priest and Future Islands

Home News Krista Marple August 3rd, 2021 - 7:36 PM

Experimental rock band A Place To Bury Strangers has announced their upcoming headline tour, which is set to kick off in 2022. The tour will support their recent EP Hologram, released by Dedstrange. A Place To Bury Strangers have also recently shared their newest track “In My Hive,” which was featured on the EP.

The rock group’s 2022 tour is currently scheduled to start off in Philadelphia on February 1 where they will play at Johnny Brenda’s. Throughout the tour, A Place To Bury Strangers will stop in cities such as Toronto, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Nashville and more. Glove, Future Islands and TV Priest are scheduled as supporting acts for the tour for a variety of dates.

All tickets for the 2022 winter tour will go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. Eastern time and can be purchased here.

The rock band was recently featured on the SXSW Online Festival lineup for 2021 alongside Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Holy Fuck and more. SXSW 2020 Festival was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, many live shows have begun again but some artists are still choosing to remain virtual.

A Place To Bury Strangers first announced the release of Holograms in April of this year. The announcement came alongside the release of their single “End Of The Night.” The song was the first to be released off of the EP and have since only released two more, “I Might Have” and “In My Hive.”

“‘In My Hive’ is about how I’ve let myself get taken advantage of by other people because I just didn’t care at the time, but it definitely has come back to haunt me. It can be tiring to deal with these emotions but its best to think about what is going on and work through it,” said Oliver Ackermann of the band in a press release.

A Place To Bury Strangers 2022 Tour Dates:

02/01 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

02/02 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz

02/04 – Toronto, On – Lee’s Place

02/05 – Detroit, MI – El Club

02/06 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

02/07 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

02/08 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave. 7th Street Entry

02/11 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

02/12 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

02/13 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

02/15 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

02/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

02/18 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

02/19 – Tuscon, AZ – Hotel Congress

02/22 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

02/23 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

02/25 – Nashville, TN – The High Watt

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat