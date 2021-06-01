A Place To Bury Strangers Continue the Push Towards Art-Punk Perfection In New Video for “I Might Have”

Home News Matt Matasci June 1st, 2021 - 7:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Next month New York City experimental band A Place To Bury Strangers will release a new EP through their own member Oliver Ackermann’s label Dedstrange. Out on July 23, the EP is called Hologram and has already produced one single, “End of the Night.” Today the band shares the EP’s second single, a lo-fi punk track called “I Might Have.”

A Place to Bury Strangers have always had an amorphous sound, able to shift sonically from song to song within an album. “I Might Have” has a sound akin to No Age or a more biting Sonic Youth, full of dissonant, driving punk chords and washed out vocals that sit low in the mix. The song is released with a video that’s decidedly more hi-fi, featuring members of the band having a wild time in New York City.

A Place to Bury Strangers has many dates in Europe announced for 2022, but nothing for the US quite yet. The band will play throughout Europe starting in March 2022 and have dates booked through mid-April of that year.

A Place To Bury Strangers 2022 Tour Dates

03/9 – Hamburg, DE – Hafenklang

03/10 – Dresden, DE – Beatpol

03/11 – Warsaw, PL – Klub Poglos

03/12 – Prague, CZ – Futurum

03/13 – Bratislava, SK – Randal Club

03/14 – Budapest, HU – Durer Kert

03/16 – Bucharest, RO – Control Club

03/17 – Sofia, BG – Mixtape5

03/18 – Thessaloniki, GR – Eightball

03/19 – Athens, GR – Temple

03/21 – Skopje, MK – 25th of May Hall

03/22 – Belgrade, RS – Club Drugstore

03/24 – Zagreb, HR – Mochvara

03/25 – Bologna, IT – Freakout Club

03/26 – Rome, IT – Largo

03/27 – Milan, IT – Legend Club

03/29 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F

03/30 – Munich, DE – Backstage

03/31 – Martigny, CH – Caves Du Memoir

04/1 – Paris, FR – La Trabendo

04/2 – London, UK – Lafayette

04/4 – Antwerp, BE – Kavka

04/5 – Munster, DE – Gleis 22

04/6 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

04/7 – Groningen, NL – Vera

04/9 – Stockholm, SE – Hus 7

04/10 – Oslo, NO – John Dee

04/11 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

04/12 – Berlin, DE – Hole 44

04/13 – Cologne, DE – MTC

