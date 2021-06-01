A Place To Bury Strangers Continue the Push Towards Art-Punk Perfection In New Video for “I Might Have”

Next month New York City experimental band A Place To Bury Strangers will release a new EP through their own member Oliver Ackermann’s label Dedstrange. Out on July 23, the EP is called Hologram and has already produced one single, “End of the Night.” Today the band shares the EP’s second single, a lo-fi punk track called “I Might Have.”
A Place to Bury Strangers have always had an amorphous sound, able to shift sonically from song to song within an album. “I Might Have” has a sound akin to No Age or a more biting Sonic Youth, full of dissonant, driving punk chords and washed out vocals that sit low in the mix. The song is released with a video that’s decidedly more hi-fi, featuring members of the band having a wild time in New York City.
A Place to Bury Strangers has many dates in Europe announced for 2022, but nothing for the US quite yet. The band will play throughout Europe starting in March 2022 and have dates booked through mid-April of that year.
A Place To Bury Strangers 2022 Tour Dates
03/9 – Hamburg, DE – Hafenklang
03/10 – Dresden, DE – Beatpol
03/11 – Warsaw, PL – Klub Poglos
03/12 – Prague, CZ – Futurum
03/13 – Bratislava, SK – Randal Club
03/14 – Budapest, HU – Durer Kert
03/16 – Bucharest, RO – Control Club
03/17 – Sofia, BG – Mixtape5
03/18 – Thessaloniki, GR – Eightball
03/19 – Athens, GR – Temple
03/21 – Skopje, MK – 25th of May Hall
03/22 – Belgrade, RS – Club Drugstore
03/24 – Zagreb, HR – Mochvara
03/25 – Bologna, IT – Freakout Club
03/26 – Rome, IT – Largo
03/27 – Milan, IT – Legend Club
03/29 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F
03/30 – Munich, DE – Backstage
03/31 – Martigny, CH – Caves Du Memoir
04/1 – Paris, FR – La Trabendo
04/2 – London, UK – Lafayette
04/4 – Antwerp, BE – Kavka
04/5 – Munster, DE – Gleis 22
04/6 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
04/7 – Groningen, NL – Vera
04/9 – Stockholm, SE – Hus 7
04/10 – Oslo, NO – John Dee
04/11 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
04/12 – Berlin, DE – Hole 44
04/13 – Cologne, DE – MTC
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat