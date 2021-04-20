A Place To Bury Strangers Announces New Hologram EP For July 2021 Release, Share Lead Single “End Of The Night”

Home News Ariel King April 20th, 2021 - 6:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

A Place To Bury Strangers has announced they will be releasing their new EP, Holograms, on July 16, 2021 via Dedstrange. Ahead of the EP release, the group has also shared hte first single, “End Of The Night.”

“‘End Of The Night’ is the first written in collaboration with either of the new band members,” the band’s Oliver Ackermann said in a press release. “John sent me the drum track and challenged me to write a song over it. It sort of came about as a strange stream of consciousness and unknowingly became about the end of the former band and the beginning of the new one. Each layer of the song stripping away the dead skin from the old and regrowing layer and layer of distortion of the new band. It’s great to be working again with John Fedowitz. I feel like our songwriting styles shot off in different directions from our earlier band Skywave only to come back to the table with different experiences to create something special again.”

The track features ragged guitars and rough vocals, keeping a smooth energy throughout its course. “End Of The Night” is also the first track to feature new members John Fedowitz, who is on bass, and Sandra Fedowitz, who is on drums. The single mixes psychedelic soundscapes and piercing guitars, heavy feedback adding a gritty layer to the track.

The five-track EP will be released on July 16, with A Place To Bury Strangers embarking on a tour through Europe in the spring of 2022. The band will also be hosting a Dedstrange SXSW showcase on Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. EST on YouTube. It will be the first performance with band’s new members.

Hologram EP Tracklist

1. End Of The Night

2. I Might Have

3. Playing The Part

4. In My Hive

5. I Need You

A Place To Bury Strangers 2022 Tour Dates:

3/09/22 – Hamburg, DE – Hafenklang

3/10/22 – Dresden, DE – Beatpol

3/11/22 – Warsaw, PL – Klub Poglos

3/12/22 – Prague, CZ – Futurum

3/13/22 – Bratislava, SK – Randal Club

3/14/22 – Budapest, HU – Durer Kert

3/16/22 – Bucharest, RO – Control Club

3/17/22 – Sofia, BG – Mixtape5

3/18/22 – Thessaloniki, GR – Eightball

3/19/22 – Athens, GR – Temple

3/21/22 – Skopje, MK – 25th of May Hall

3/22/22 – Belgrade, RS – Club Drugstore

3/24/22 – Zagreb, HR – Mochvara

3/25/22 – Bologna, IT – Freakout Club

3/26/22 – Rome, IT – Largo

3/27/22 – Milan, IT – Legend Club

3/29/22 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F

3/30/22 – Munich, DE – Backstage

3/31/22 – Martigny, CH – Caves Du Memoir

4/01/22 – Paris, FR – La Trabendo

4/02/22 – London, UK – Lafayette

4/04/22 – Antwerp, BE – Kayka

4/05/22 – Munster, DE – Gleis 22

4/06/22 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

4/07/22 – Groningen, NL – Vera

4/09/22 – Stockholm, SE – Hus 7

4/10/22 – Oslo, NO – John Dee

4/11/22 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

4/12/22 – Berlin, DE – Hole 44

4/13/22 – Cologne, DE – MTC

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat