Chicago Announces Lolla Days Offering Lollapalooza Tickets as COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive

Leanne Rubinstein June 13th, 2021 - 3:49 PM

To encourage citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the city of Chicago has started giving away one-day passes to Lollapalooza 2021, according to Pitchfork. Anyone who books an appointment at one of the four designated vaccination sites within the city on “Lolla Day,” or June 26.

Each site will be giving away passes to a different day of the music festival. The vaccination location at Wilbur Wright College will be giving away passes for July 29, Richard J. Daley College will give away passes for July 30, Kennedy King College will offer July 31 passes and Malcolm X College will offer August 1 passes. Getting vaccinated at these locations on Lolla Day will get you access to a show at the House of Blues, where you will pick up your free festival pass.

These offers are only available to Chicago residents. More information involving locations, appointments and benefits can be found here.

General tickets for those that are already fully vaccinated will become available on June 27.

Lollapalooza, taking place at Chicago’s Grant Park from July 29 to August 1, will feature artists such as Foo Fighters, Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Rico Nasty, Megan Thee Stallion, slowthai, BROCKHAMPTON, DaBaby, Playboi Carti, EarthGang, Young Thug, Band of Horses, Modest Mouse, Limp Bizkit and many more.