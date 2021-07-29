Tom Hunting Clarifies Comments from Exodus Bandmate Gary Holt That He’s “Cancer Free”

Home News Jerry Morales July 29th, 2021 - 8:57 PM

According to theprp, Exodus drummer and founding member Tom Hunting has clarified comments from bandmate Gary Holt regarding his health on Instagram. Holt initially claimed that Hunting was “cancer free” after having a full gastrectomy that removed his stomach in order to remove a gastric tumor in his upper stomach. However, Hunting says that he isn’t in the clear just yet.

The drummer was diagnosed with cancer back in February 2021. Hunting later made the diagnosis public in April 2021 and would go on to have the gastrectomy on July 12. This ultimately led Holt to say that Hunting was “cancer free” on July 26.

“Tom has been home for around a week now, is doing very well despite the pain, is eating real food but also adjusting to a new relationship with food and a new way of having to eat,” Holt’s original statement reads. “But he’s a rock in all this, strong as hell and he’s gonna crush this. And he is CANCER FREE.”

In an Instagram post from the band’s official account, Hunting clarified Holt’s comments by saying “it’s presumptuous to say cancer free at this point.” According to Hunting, he still has to go on four chemotherapy treatments before getting the greenlight that cancer has been “evicted from [his] body and kicked down the road.”

On July 28, a day after Hunting posted his statement on the band’s Instagram, Holt released another statement where he acknowledged his mistake. The correction was shared alongside Holt’s statement.

“I MAY have in my excitement jumped the gun on the cancer free YET, but let’s get to that point where it’s kicked to the curb!”confirmed Holt on Instagram. “Some good news in the midst of three straight days of shit news.”