Ministry Teams Up With N.W.A.’s Arabian Prince for New Unity Mix of “Good Trouble”

The passing of congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis last year had a profound impact on Ministry, who released the song “Good Trouble” in remembrance of the late icon earlier this month. The band has now debuted a new “Unity Mix” of the track, which features fellow late ’80s icon and N.W.A. member Arabian Prince and guitarist Cesar Soto.

This new version of “Good Trouble” retains the same melody and much of the same lyrics as the original, however Arabian Prince has a monologue during the latter half of this new version. The song channels hardcore punk throughout, as hard hitting riffs and Jourgensen’s raspy vocals capture the chaos, confusion and unrest of the visuals shown throughout the video. Arabian Prince’s monologue creates a moment of introspection, bringing some much needed calm to the track.

“If you look at the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, it took 100 years to actually make the unwritten Jim Crow laws of segregation illegal,” Jourgensen wrote in a press release. “And it’s now taken another 50 years to bring these issues to the forefront of consciousness again. Seeing the grassroots movements springing up in 2020 and continuing today, coupled with the legacy and loss of John Lewis, I thought it was time to put a voice to that. Human beings deserve the right to be human beings and seeing this massive groundswell fighting for equal rights inspired this song.”

Ministry’s next studio album Moral Hygiene will be out this October. Earlier this year, mxdwn took a look back at Ministry‘s live performances of “What About Us” and “Dead Practice,” which were featured in the 2001 Steven Spielberg film A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

