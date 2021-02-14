Front Line Assembly Explore Churches And Graveyards In New Video For “Alone”

Home News Caroline Fisher February 14th, 2021 - 8:54 PM

Candian industrial act Front Line Assembly have released a new music video for their song “Alone.” The song comes from their most recent album, Mechanical Soul, an album that was released in January of 2021 via their label Metropolis Records.

The music video comes after the announcement of the rescheduled 2021 tour dates with Ministry, a tour that features dates all over the United States that had been previously postponed due to concerns around the COVID-19 Pandemic and has now been rescheduled to take place this spring from March 31 to May 1, with many dates already sold out. The video also comes shortly after the band’s collaboration with Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares in the song “Stifle,” a track that is featured on Front Line Assembly’s most recent album.

Watch the Video for “Alone” Here:



The video for the song features the lyrics to “Alone,” and viewers watch the gritty words move across the screen, awaiting the next stirring set of images. The video features cuts to menacing visuals of things like tattered skulls, graveyards, explosions, crosses cast in shadows and screaming faces in distress, mirroring lyrics like “drowning animals attack” and “blackened sands of devotion.”

The distorted and decrepit visuals fit well into the ominously disturbed lyrics sung by Front Line Assembly’s vocalist Bill Leeb. The video’s dark nature is up to par with the sort of maddened narrative listeners are drawn into throughout the song. The video gives viewers the opportunity to feel the full weight of the lyrics, as they listen to the song and watch it’s accompanying images. The video shares the same warped sentiments as Mechanical Soul and “Alone.”

Rhythmic and abrasive bass cut right through the echoes of Leeb’s characteristically haunting voice, creating a mix that seems as chaotic as the lyrics themselves. Severe percussion steps in to offer the track some texture and create the trademarked sound the Industrial act is known for. Leeb sounds truly deranged as he purrs out a narrative packed with disillusionment and suffering, allowing listeners to “watch the whole thing die.” Sinister synths accompany the rest of the instrumentation, upping the anticipation for the next verse of twisted lyrics.