Lorde’s Stripped-Back New Song “Stoned at the Nail Salon” Is an Intimate Exploration of Aging

In June, pop singer Lorde announced her newest album Solar Power. Later that month she shared her first song off the album, “Solar Power, ” which featured vocals by indie-rock icon Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo. While there were some similarities between her song and George Michael’ popular ‘90s pop hit “Freedom ‘90’,” the estate managing Michael’s legacy, gave their blessing to use the elements. Lorde then shared a little more in detail about the physical copy of the album. She will release a more eco friendly alternative to CD. It will be a first of it’s kind eco box and will contain extra visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card.

Today, the songer released her second single off the album, “Stoned At The Nail Salon.” Of the song Lorde says, “This song is sort of a rumination on getting older, settling into domesticity, and questioning if you’ve made the right decisions.” She continues, “I think lots of people start asking those questions of themselves around my age, and it was super comforting to me writing them down, hoping they’d resonate with others too. I used this song as a dumping ground for so many thoughts…”

The new song is very soft and melancholic. The lyrics are very reflective and Lorde seems to be in her own head, not sure about what is right or wrong, the fear of missing out, yes, this is a true song about growing older and maturing. The singer beautifully puts the anxiety that many feel in words and then into a song. The music is tame and delicate, which makes the whole arrangement almost feel like a fragile flower, or maybe that’s just because of the backdrop of the visualizer.

Lorde will also perform the song for the first time tonight on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Lorde’s next tour is planned for Spring next year, her first tour in North America since 2018.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna