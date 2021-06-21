Lorde Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates and Confirms August 2021 Release Date for New Album Solar Power

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 21st, 2021 - 3:02 PM

Lorde announced world tour dates for February-June 2022 across New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the US, the UK and Europe. She’ll be touring in support of her upcoming album Solar Power, which she revealed is set to be released on August 20, 2021 via Republic Records. Along with revealing the release date, she shared the tracklist and album artwork, in which Lorde is seen on the beach wearing a similarly-colored yellow dress to the one she wore in the music video for the title track, “Solar Power.”

The tour will begin at the Electric Avenue Festival in Christchurch, NZ on February 26, 2022. She’s set to spend a little less than a month touring New Zealand and Australia before flying out to the US for her North American concerts, starting with the historic Opry House in Nashville, TN on April 3. Other notable North American venues include Meridian Hall in Toronto, ON, Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, The Met in Philadelphia, PA, The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL, WaMu Theatre in Seattle, WA, Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA and a final US date at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA.

Her European leg of the tour will launch off at the O2 Academy in Leeds, UK on May 25, with stops at O2 venues in Manchester and Birmingham, UK as well, plus two nights at the Roundhouse in London, UK. The other European cities she’ll stop at will include Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Zurich, Munich, Rome and Berlin. The full tour schedule can be found below.

Lorde previously released a statement on Solar Power, in which she explained, “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out and tune in. This is what came through.”

The newly-revealed tracklist shows that the lead single “Solar Power” will be the second song on the record. It will consist of twelve tracks in total, with the other titles listed below.

Solar Power Tracklist:

1. The Path

2. Solar Power

3. California

4. Stoned in the Nail Salon

5. Fallen Fruit

6. Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)

7. The Man with An Axe

8. Dominoes

9. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling

Lorde 2022 Solar Power World Tour Dates:

2/26 – Christchurch, NZ – Electric Avenue Festival

2/27 – Upper Moutere, NZ – Neudorf Vineyards

3/1 – Wellington, NZ – Days Bay

3/2 – Havelock North, NZ – Black Barn Vineyards

3/4 – New Plymouth, NZ – Bowl of Brooklands

3/5 – Auckland, NZ – Outerfields

3/10 – Brisbane, AU – Riverstage

3/12 – Melbourne, AU – SMMB

3/15 – Sydney, AU – Aware Super Theatre

3/19 – Perth, AU – Belvoir Amphitheater

4/3 – Nashville, TN – Opry House

4/5 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

4/7 – Montreal, QC – Salle Willfrid Pelletier

4/8 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

4/12 – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre

4/15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

4/16 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

4/18 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

4/20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

4/22 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

4/25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

4/27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

4/30 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theatre

5/1 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

5/3 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

5/7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

5/25 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

5/26 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall

5/28 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

5/30 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

6/1 – London, UK – Roundhouse

6/2 – London, UK – Roundhouse

6/7 – Paris, FR – Casino de Paris

6/8 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

6/10 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

6/13 – Zurich, CH – Halle 622

6/14 – Munich, DE – Zenith

6/16 – Rome, IT – Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica

6/17 – Villafranca di Verona, IT – Castello di Villafranca

6/18 – Sibenik, HR – Saint Mihovil Fortress

6/21 – Cologne, DE – Open Air am Tanzbrunnen

6/23 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna