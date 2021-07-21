Dr. John’s Estate Says that Dan Auerbach’s Documentary on the Life of the Legendary New Orleans Musician is Unauthorized

Home News Alison Alber July 21st, 2021 - 4:28 PM

Last week, The Black Keys’ singer Dan Auerbach announced he’s celebrating his directorial debut with his new documentary about late New Orleans’ artist Dr. John. Auerbach and the multi-instrumentalist were considered friends and collaborated a few years before Dr. John passed away because of an heart attack. Auerbach also called the music legend “shining example of the great melting pot of American music.”

According to Stereogum, there is no official title for the documentary yet, but one thing has been made clear, the estate that manages the legacy of Dr. John does not approve of the documentary. In a statement by the estate, they make clear that they do not authorize the documentary about Dr. John’s life and musical impact. Furthermore, they seem to tease their own documentary “to be announced In The Right Place at the right time.”

Dr. John was a six-times Grammy-winner, who was celebrated by the music world for his NOLA-based style. In 2011 he was induced to the famous Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Auerbach’s band announced today that they will be going on a short tour called, “World Tour of America,” set to start in September before they will play at the Pilgrimage festival in Tennessee.