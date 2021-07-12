Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys to Direct Documentary About Dr. John

Home News Alison Alber July 12th, 2021 - 5:45 PM

A documentary about a musician by a musician: Dan Auerbach, the singer of the legendary indie band The Black Keys, is set to direct the documentary about the singer-piano player Dr. John, as the AP Press states.

In the same article, the AP press writes that Auerbach and the late Dr. John were friends and Auerbach called the musician “shining example of the great melting pot of American music.”

The documentary will be about the life of Dr. John, but also his cultural and musical impact. Dr. John died in 2019 because of a heart attack. He was a six-time Grammy winner and was introduced to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. Dr. John often performed at Late Night with David Letterman and then Late Show with David Letterman. AP describes the artist as a “‘night-tripper’ musician who blended several musical styles with a hoodoo-infused stage persona and gravelly bayou drawl.”

Auerbach is also very active in the music scene; his band, The Black Keys, just released their album Blues cover album Delta Kream in June this year. The band will also be playing at the Pilgrimage Festival alongside Maren Morris and Cage The Elephant, September 25- 26.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford