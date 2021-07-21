The Black Keys Announces Three-Date Fall 2021 World Tour of America Dates

Home News Alison Alber July 21st, 2021 - 12:08 PM

Rock turned blues band The Black Keys announced their ironically called 2021 Tour “World Tour of America.” The three-dates-tour will start on September 20th at the Classic Center in Athens, GA (not Greece), the tour will the travel to St. Petersburg, Florida, not to confuse with Russia. The last day of the tour, September 23rd in Oxford, Mississippi. It is obvious that there’s a certain theme to this tour. The band will then shortly after play at the Pilgrimage festival in Tennessee. The lineup for the festival will also include, Maren Morris, Cage The Elephant and others.

In their press release the band explains that they will play songs from various albums, including their newest blues album Delta Kream. Before the release of their album in May, the band shared their cover version of R.L. Burnside’s “Going Down South,” as a teaser for their album. Last week, Dan Auerbach shared the news of his upcoming documentary about the life of musician Dr. John.

The Black Keys “World Tour Of America” Tour Dates:

9/20 Athens, GA – The Classic Center

9/21 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

9/23 Oxford, MS – The Lyric

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat