Forever Words Expanded Edition To Feature 18 Never-Recorded Johnny Cash Songs Sung by Elvis Costello, The Lumineers, The Watkins Family Band and More

Home News Roy Lott April 1st, 2021 - 5:28 PM

Johnny Cash’s estate will be releasing a new set of songs from the late legend. Titled Johnny Cash – Forever Words (Expanded Edition), a digital edition of the original album will be released plus an additional 18 new songs and 16 previously unreleased by various artists, with words by Johnny Cash. Brad Paisley joins forces with Brooks & Dunn’s Ronnie Dunn for “Outta Site Tonite,” Runaway June singing “My Song,” Ruston Kelly covering “Dark and Bloody Ground,” Aaron Lewis on “The Third Degree” and Bill Miller, singing “Tecemseh.”Most of the new tracks was recorded at The Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The album’s new tracks are digital-only and made available on all digital streaming platforms.

The release of the songs is the fourth wave released so far, with the first one starting last October. Other artists throughout include Elvis Costello and the Imposters, Marty Stuart, John Popper, Shawn Camp, Brandon Robert Young and Clare Bowen from the television show Nashville.

Earlier this year, Primary Wave Entertainment had acquired Sun Recordings, a label that Cash was a part of. Some of the songs that Cash had recorded for the label include “I Walk The Line,” “The Story of a Broken Heart, “Sugartime,” and “Mean Eyed Cat”