Elvis Costello Announces All-Spanish Version of This Year’s Model for September 2021 Release

July 16th, 2021

Elvis Costello is set to release a reimagined, all-Spanish version of the 1978 album from Elvis Costello And The Attractions, This Year’s Model, per Vents Magazine. For this project, titled Spanish Model, Costello has teamed up with longtime collaborator and 18-time GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY award winning-producer, Sebastian Krys. Spanish Model slated to be released Sept. 10.

This project saw Costello and Krys gather several of the biggest rock and pop artists in the Latin music world. The album sets the newly-recorded Spanish performances over the band’s original studio recordings, which have been taken from the original master recordings and freshly mixed by Krys.

Several of the newly-mixed songs reportedly run longer than the original versions, which according to Costello now allows us to hear “What Happened Next:” like Costello and Mick Jones of The Clash playing dueling rhythm guitars in a new “thrilling” coda to staple song “Pump it Up,” or Pete Thomas almost destroying his drum kit at the end of “No Action.”

The oncoming artists reportedly worked to reimagine these classic songs in Spanish while retaining their original energies and meanings. The many artists featured on Spanish Model include Cami, Draco Rosa, Fito Páez, Francisca Valenzuela & Luis Humberto Navejas (lead singer of Enjambre), Gian Marco & Nicole Zignago, Jesse & Joy, Jorge Drexler, Juanes, La Marisoul, Luis Fonsi, Morat, Nina Diaz, Pablo López, Raquel Sofía & Fuego, Sebastián Yatra and Vega.

The tracklist includes reimagined versions of all songs from the original album, as well as several other tracks from those recording sessions. Spanish Model will be available digitally, on CD, and on 180-gram vinyl Sept. 10.

Costello is no stranger to releasing new versions of his music in another language. In March, he released the EP La Face de Pendule à Coucou, which featured six songs from his 2020 album Hey Clockface reworked into the French language. It also featured collaborations, including artists such as Iggy Pop, Isabelle Adjani and Steve Nieve.

