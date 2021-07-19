Marina Says She Contracted COVID-19 Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

Home News Jerry Morales July 19th, 2021 - 9:16 PM

NME reports that Welsh singer-songwriter Marina (formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds) had said that she had contracted a “mild version” of COVID-19 despite having received both COVID-19 vaccine doses. Marina announced the news via an Instagram Story on July 18; however, she later posted the message on her Twitter account.

The singer-songwriter revealed that she and five of her friends had contracted COVID-19 after “having a false sense of security indoors.” In the same statement, she also revealed that both her and her friends were “double vaccinated.” She further warned and reminded her fans about the seriousness of COVID-19.

PS – symptoms started with sneezing and sore throat for a lot of people. Don’t assume it’s a cold because you’re vaccinated. – don’t bother with rapid/ lateral flow tests if it’s in the first 5 days after exposure. You’ll likely be undetectable + test negative. — Marina (@MarinaDiamandis) July 19, 2021

“Just want to say be careful out there,” her statement read. “Breakthrough cases are more common than are being reported. The main job of this vaccine is to prevent serious illness or death – and I’m so glad (and grateful) I have it, otherwise I wouldn’t be feeling okay on day 6. However, it doesn’t make the “mild” version of Covid any unpleasant.”

She ended the initial Instagram story by urging her fans to get vaccinated as soon as they are able to. However, in a follow-up statement, Marina revealed that a lot of the symptoms that she and her friends initially experienced included sneezing and having a sore throat.

The singer-songwriter released her fifth studio album, Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land, on June 11. The album spawned the singles: “Man’s World,” “Purge The Poison,” “Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land” and “Venus Fly Trap.” Marina is set to embark on a U.S. tour to promote the album in February 2022.

Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land is available to stream and download.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat